Coastal newsagency to shut up shop soon

The last day of trading for Nextra Bargara News will be Sunday, September 20.

The last day of trading for Nextra Bargara News will be Sunday, September 20.

The Nextra Bargara News doors are set to close permanently by the end of the month.

The local newsagency took to social media to announce the closure, stating they were at the end of their lease and “unable to negotiate a new lease that would be viable”.

“Sadly relocation is not an option either due to lack of available sites and also the costs involved to relocate,” the post read.

“This was not a decision made lightly, however was a decision we had to make.”

The last day of trading for Nextra Bargara News will be Sunday, September 20.

“A big thank you to all our customers that have supported us over the years,” the post read.

“We hope to see you all again before we close.”

Nextra Bargara News said they were not currently in a position to comment further on the closure.

MORE STORIES