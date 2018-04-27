Coast woman's crime spiral after watching dad kill mum

A woman turned to drugs and crime after her mother's death.

A woman turned to drugs and crime after her mother's death.

AFTER watching her mother die at the hands of her father, a Coast woman turned to drugs to cope with post traumatic stress disorder.

The tragic circumstances of her life began to reveal themselves through her growing criminal history, but she's been given a second chance to help herself outside the prison system.

The woman - who can't be named for legal reasons - yesterday pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court to a raft of offences including two counts of breaching a domestic violence order, one count of possessing dangerous drugs and several counts of failing to appear in court.

In May and July last year she was found to be living at the home of a man in breach of a domestic violence order he had against her.

Then in November she failed to return the keys of a City Edge, Brisbane apartment she was staying in.

She was found still in the room two days later, refused to leave and told the staff a domestic violence organisation would pay for the extra night she stayed.

Police arrived and arrested her after she failed to provide them with her name.

On February 10 this year, she was caught in possession of marijuana and has been in custody since.

Her lawyer told the court his client was now homeless after her life fell apart following her mother's death and there was no evidence of any violence involved in her domestic violence order breaches.

Magistrate Ron Madsen fined her a total of $300 and sentenced her to two months imprisonment suspended immediately for six months.

She was not required to pay for the room she stayed in an extra night.

Mr Madsen also recommended the woman get the domestic violence order against her changed if the applicant wishes her to live with him.

