Coast woman steals car, heads west and steals fuel: police

Tara Miko
by

A COAST woman's drive through the countryside in a stolen vehicle came to an abrupt end early this morning on the Western Downs.

Dalby police intercepted a vehicle on Nicholson Street in the town about 2.15am today after checks found the vehicle had been stolen from Bundaberg on Saturday.

Police will allege the woman stole fuel from two service stations on Sunday, the first in Kepnock and a second in Ban Ban Springs.

Further checks found the woman, 29, from Bundaberg, to be driving without a licence.

The woman was charged with one count each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and unlicensed driving, and two counts of stealing.

She will appear in the Dalby Magistrates Court on December 5.

