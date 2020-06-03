Coast woman jailed for trafficking ice

Marina Jackie Boubaris was jailed for 3½ years for drug trafficking in the Sunshine Coast area.

A SUNSHINE COAST drug trafficker has been jailed, despite showing a court she was well on the path to rehabilitation.

Marina Jackie Boubaris, 27, faced Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday after pleading guilty to trafficking ice, MDMA and cannabis in Nambour between July 2018 and January last year.

The court was told Boubaris sold street-level amounts of drugs to 15 customers as part of a “semi-structured syndicate” and kept offending even after police raided her property.

She also pleaded guilty to more than 30 other offences including shoplifting and driving while affected by ice.

Marina Jackie Boubaris will be behind bars until December.

Boubaris’s trafficking emerged from a police investigation targeting drugs in the Sunshine Coast area.

The court was told the single mother was battling her own drug addiction when she began offending, but had since completed numerous courses.

Complicating the sentence was that Boubaris had been sentenced to 13 months last year for drug possession offences which were committed during the same period.

She had been on bail since July last year and managed to stick to the strict curfew and report regularly, the court was told.

Justice Soraya Ryan said she found the split sentence “incredibly difficult” because there had been the opportunity for rehabilitation in the interim.

“I do not overlook the efforts you have made towards rehabilitation,” she said.

“I recognise though that it is particularly hard to be wrenched away from the life that you have established for yourself in the community.”

Justice Ryan sentenced Boubaris to 3½ years’ jail and moved her parole eligibility forward to December.

“Hopefully you’ll be home in time for Christmas with your family,” Justice Ryan said.

Boubaris was also disqualified from driving for two years and three months. -NewsRegional