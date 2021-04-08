Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Maroochydore Magistrates Court heard Kristie Joy Best allegedly swindled $66,879.4 from Ben Campbell Building between December 26, 2018 and May 5, 2020. Picture: File
Maroochydore Magistrates Court heard Kristie Joy Best allegedly swindled $66,879.4 from Ben Campbell Building between December 26, 2018 and May 5, 2020. Picture: File
Crime

Coast woman accused of $66k scam

Laura Pettigrew
7th Apr 2021 5:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Coast woman has been charged with fraud offences after she allegedly swindled nearly $67,000 from her Coast building company employer.

Maroochydore Magistrates Court heard Kristie Joy Best allegedly swindled $66,879.4 from Ben Campbell Building between December 26, 2018 and May 5, 2020.

Ms Best originally faced two fraud charges but police prosecutor Leonie Scott said police would offer no evidence for one count of fraud - dishonesty application of property between December 11, 2018 and September 12, 2020, instead substituting it with two fresh fraud charges.

Fitness instructor used Grindr app to deal drugs

Former PM mistaken for Noosa Uber driver

Ms Best faced Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Wednesday for three charges including two counts of dishonestly applying Australian currency as an employee and one of fraudulently falsifying/destroy/alter/damage a record.

Defence lawyer Rachel Tallon asked Magistrate Christopher Callaghan for a four to five-week adjournment so evidence could be considered.

Mr Callaghan adjourned the matters to May 5. 

ben campbell building fraud allegations fraud as an employee fraud charge fraud offences sunshine coast crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DO IT FOR DASH: Bundy bands together for epic fundraiser

        Premium Content DO IT FOR DASH: Bundy bands together for epic fundraiser

        News When one of Bundy’s own face a tough time the community bands together to weather the storm which is why one local has organised a fundraiser for little Dash

        • 8th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
        GREEN LIGHT: Plans for substantial subdivision

        Premium Content GREEN LIGHT: Plans for substantial subdivision

        News The land is reportedly subject to “very limited localised overland flooding that...

        • 8th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
        Man allegedly failed to comply with health and safety duty

        Premium Content Man allegedly failed to comply with health and safety duty

        Crime The man faced court last week for the first time since being charged.

        • 8th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
        FIRE STARTERS: Four locals sentenced over blazes in region

        Premium Content FIRE STARTERS: Four locals sentenced over blazes in region

        Crime A number of locals have gone through our courts over the years charged with...

        • 8th Apr 2021 5:00 AM