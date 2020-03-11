Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Health has confirmed another person is in isolation at Sunshine Coast University Hospital with coronavirus.
Queensland Health has confirmed another person is in isolation at Sunshine Coast University Hospital with coronavirus.
News

Coast woman, 42, struck down by coronavirus

Matty Holdsworth
10th Mar 2020 8:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND Health has confirmed another person is in isolation at Sunshine Coast University Hospital with coronavirus.

A 42-year-old woman is the partner of a 38-year-old woman who contracted the virus on Sunday.

The 38-year-old woman had recently returned from overseas where she travelled from London through Dubai.

It brings the Sunshine Coast's total of people struck down with the virus to four.

Contact tracing is under way for the new case.

"This means we are directly contacting people who are known to those who have been in close contact with these people while they might have been infectious," a Queensland Health statement read.

Two other cases confirmed today take Queensland's tally of people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the state to 18.

A 46-year-old woman from Brisbane is listed in a stable condition in the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital with the novel virus. She recently travelled to Austria and France.

More Stories

Show More
dubai london sunshine coast coronavirus sunshine coast university hospital
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fever Clinic takes heat off emergency department

        premium_icon Fever Clinic takes heat off emergency department

        News A FEVER clinic has been established at Bundaberg Hospital due to demands for COVID-19 testing in the region.

        • 11th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
        Police find drugs, utensils in search

        premium_icon Police find drugs, utensils in search

        News WHEN police arrived at Brodie William John Burgess’ home looking for someone they...

        • 11th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
        Refreshing brands represent region

        premium_icon Refreshing brands represent region

        News BUNDABERG businesses are seeing stars after two popular brands were recently...

        • 11th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
        What was the talk of the town in 1930s Bundaberg?

        premium_icon What was the talk of the town in 1930s Bundaberg?

        News Snippets from old papers reveal a world lost to time

        • 11th Mar 2020 5:00 AM