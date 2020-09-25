Menu
Coast unit destroyed by fire

by Brianna Morris-Grant
25th Sep 2020 9:08 AM
A UNIT has been destroyed and multiple people assessed by paramedics after a Coolangatta unit block fire in the early hours of Friday morning.

Emergency services were called to the Coyne Street apartment around 2am to find the unit block already "well involved".

Police confirmed there was a large fire at the rear of the premises, forcing both the unit complex and a neighbouring unit complex in Haig Street to be evacuated.

Crews from both QLD Fire and Emergency Services and NSW Fire were on scene.

The fire was under control by 3.10 and out by 3.30am, leaving one unit destroyed and other units and garages damaged.

Seven people were assessed by paramedics but despite two being treated for minor smoke inhalation all declined transport to hospital.

Fire investigators are expected to arrive on scene today and police investigations are underway.

 

 

