Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A teenage girl has been missing since Christmas Eve and police are asking the public to help find her.
A teenage girl has been missing since Christmas Eve and police are asking the public to help find her.
News

Teenager missing for Christmas

by Kyle Wisniewski
25th Dec 2020 9:35 AM

Police are seeking public help to find a teenage girl who is reported missing on the Gold Coast.

The 15-year-old was last seen around 1pm on Christmas Eve at an address in Glendale Place in Helensvale.

 

Helensvale Missing girl.
Helensvale Missing girl.

 

Helensvale Missing girl.
Helensvale Missing girl.

 

FULL DIGITAL ACCESS: JUST $5 A MONTH FOR THE FIRST THREE MONTHS

The girl is described as caucasian, around 160cm tall with a slim build and shoulder length light brown hair.

The Helensvale teenager was last seen wearing a dark T-shirt, denim shorts and thongs.

 

 

Anyone with information on the girl's whereabouts is asked to contact police at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

 

 

kyle.wisniewski@news.com.au

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Coast teenager missing for Christmas

missing child police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SEASON OF GIVING: 7 local campaigns that need your support

        SEASON OF GIVING: 7 local campaigns that need your support

        News Here are just seven local fundraising campaigns that need your support this Christmas

        BEACH REPORT: Best beach spots to celebrate Christmas

        Premium Content BEACH REPORT: Best beach spots to celebrate Christmas

        News How conditions are looking around the region’s beaches

        PHOTOS: Bundy’s cutest Christmas pets

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Bundy’s cutest Christmas pets

        News BUNDABERG’S pets are getting festive.

        WEATHER WRAP: How conditions will be for Christmas Day

        Premium Content WEATHER WRAP: How conditions will be for Christmas Day

        News Temperatures are expected to reach the low 30s