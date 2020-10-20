Menu
Police have charged two men with drug offences after a raid on a Eudlo home. Picture: File
Crime

Coast raid allegedly uncovers psychedelic stash

lucy rutherford
20th Oct 2020 10:44 AM
Police have charged two Coast men with drug offences after a raid on a Eudlo home.

Palmwoods police officer-in-charge Kevin Crowley said police allegedly found a variety of dangerous drugs including marijuana, mescaline, MDMA and LSD.

Five marijuana plants were allegedly found, with a total weight of 223g.

A 27-year-old man has been charged with producing dangerous drugs and possessing dangerous drugs and utensils.

He will appear in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on November 9.

A 39-year-old man has been charged with possessing dangerous drugs.

He will appear in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on November 6.

