Husband fights for life after wife's amazing life-saving act

HELP NEEDED: Michael, Peaches and Angelina Campbell celebrate happier times on their wedding day last year. Matty Holdsworth

A SUNSHINE Coast mother's heroic, quick-thinking actions have saved her husband from certain death.

Angelina Campbell awoke to a crisis when her husband Michael suffered a seizure last week which led to a cardiac arrest.

Guided by Queensland Ambulance Service support, Mrs Campbell was able to perform life-saving CPR and kept his heart beating.

He was without air for almost 20 minutes and was later placed in an induced coma.

Mr Campbell has since pulled through, but his situation remains grim.

Doctors have no leads on how it happened, as the 33-year-old hard-working tradie was in tip-top condition.

One of his best mates and groomsman at his wedding, Luke Custance, was thankfully allowed to visit on Sunday.

"I went up and saw him on Friday, and it was pretty bad, something you never want to see," Mr Custance said.

"But then seeing him awake was a massive relief. He gave me a little smile and we were able to have a few jokes.

"He was sort of in good spirits, but talk, well, was a little slow still. Which is to be expected.

"It is going to be such a long recovery process. We are all just worried about him."

Mr Campbell will remain in ICU for at least the next few days, then taken to the cardiology ward for further tests.

The couple and their beautiful baby girl Peaches need help.

Not only is Mr Campbell's health still in the balance, the pair have a mortgage and bills that don't stop for personal tragedy.

"Michael only just got back from a stint in a gold mine in Cracow in central Queensland, now he works with me," he said.

"They are just one of those good, Aussie families. Very welcoming, always up for a beer or a chat and a laugh.

"He loves his family time, loved working around the yard. He actually just finished off his yard, put up a big block wall and painted the house.

"Even though we don't know what is going to happen, we are just so thankful he woke up."

Family friends of the Campbells have sent up a Fundly account to help cover the cost of the mortgage and hospital expenses.

To donate, search for Michael, Angelina and Peaches Campbell. Already more than $6000 has been raised.