Gold Coast police have declared a massage parlour near two popular shopping centres to be an illegal brothel after a series of high-profile raids.
Crime

Massage parlour near shops declared an ‘illegal brothel’

by ANDREW POTTS
19th Nov 2019 9:56 AM
GOLD Coast police have declared a massage parlour near two popular shopping centres to be an illegal brothel after a series of high-profile raids.

Ashmore's Body Back and Feet Massage on Dominions Road has been named a "Prohibited Brothel" after police secured a temporary declaration under the Prostitution Act 1999.

The Ashmore parlour was declared an illegal brothel.
A notice was placed outside the business yesterday after the application was successfully made through the Southport Magistrates Court.

It comes six months after police launched Operation Romeo Bailie to target several massage parlours on the Gold Coast who were allegedly providing illegal sexual services.

Police have been investigating massage parlours for six months.
On September 6, Queensland police, with assistance from Australian Federal Police officers and Australian Border Force, executed search warrants at several businesses.

Criminal proceedings for prostitution offences were subsequently commenced against five employees of three Gold Coast massage businesses.

