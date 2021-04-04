Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Pacific Haven's Mark Carson died after an alleged altercation.
Pacific Haven's Mark Carson died after an alleged altercation.
News

Coast man killed in alleged altercation identified

Carlie Walker
4th Apr 2021 12:00 PM | Updated: 12:55 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Pacific Haven personal fitness instructor, electrical contractor and volunteer firefighter has been identified as the man who died of his injuries after an alleged altercation on Saturday.

Mark Carson was the operator of Splinter's Place and worked as a certified personal trainer.

Mark Carson died of his injuries after an alleged altercation on Saturday.
Mark Carson died of his injuries after an alleged altercation on Saturday.

He had also been a member of Howard- Torbanlea Rural Fire Brigade, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Investigations into Mr Carson's death are continuing.

Police said it appeared a 42-year-old man and 40-year-old woman visited the address just after 12pm, when a physical altercation broke out.

The 58-year-old man suffered a severe wound during the disturbance and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Mark Carson died of his injuries after an alleged altercation on Saturday.
Mark Carson died of his injuries after an alleged altercation on Saturday.

The other man and woman were also injured during the altercation and were transported to hospital.

It is believed all three people were known to each other.

No one has been charged in relation to the incident.

Police examine a blue sedan at the scene.
Police examine a blue sedan at the scene.

Police are asking anyone who saw a blue sedan, pictured above, anywhere near the area to contact Policelink on 131 444.

Originally published as Coast man killed in alleged altercation identified

More Stories

fcpolice
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police appeal to find stolen road work signs

        Premium Content Police appeal to find stolen road work signs

        Crime Roadwork signs have been stolen from Bundaberg East five times in the past month.

        Bagging barra, prize money and fun at inaugural fishing comp

        Premium Content Bagging barra, prize money and fun at inaugural fishing comp

        News Lake Monduran set the scene for the inaugural Hummingbird Lake Monduran Barra...

        SAFETY TIPS: Ergon reveals what to do in power pole crash

        Premium Content SAFETY TIPS: Ergon reveals what to do in power pole crash

        News Do you know what to do if powerlines fall on your vehicle?

        PHOTOS: Two people local police would like to speak to

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Two people local police would like to speak to

        Crime Bundaberg police have released CCTV images of people that may be able to help with...