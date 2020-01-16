Menu
Crime

Man attacked Hungry Jacks staff over cheeseburgers

by LEA EMERY
16th Jan 2020 1:57 PM
A KIWI dad was spitting chips when a Gold Coast Hungry Jacks worker refused to give him cheeseburgers to replace a forgotten fry order, a court was told.

Jackson Arthur Te Amo, 43, threatened a 19-year-old drive through worker before coming inside, jumping in the counter grabbing the young woman and slapped her in the head on October 28, 2018.

The woman had refused to give him cheeseburgers to replace the chips the takeaway store had forgotten to provide half an hour earlier.

Jackson Arthur Te Amo. Picture: Lea Emery
"He said, 'how about I come in through that window and punch you in the head'," Crown prosecutor Jessica Guy said.

Te Amo, who moved to the Gold Coast from New Zealand in 2014, then went inside and again asked for cheeseburgers to replace the missing fries.

Ms Guy said Te Amo then jumped the counter and grabbed the 19-year-old woman by the arms.

It was then he slapped her in the face.

"It was unprovoked violence in public place," Ms Guy said.

Jackson Arthur Te Amo leaving Southport Court with is solicitor Joe Wicking. Picture: Lea Emery
"When he didn't get his way, he jumped over counter and assaulted a young complainant."

Judge Katherine McGinness sentenced Te Amo to two months prison which was wholly suspended for a year.

"If you don't do something about your temper you are looking at periods of time in custody," she said.

"It was inexcusable."

Defence lawyer Joe Wicking, of Howden Saggers Lawyers, said Te Amo was going through a difficult period at the time and had been working 12 to 14 hour shifts at a quarry.

"He accepts that on this occasion his behaviour was inappropriate," he said.

Mr Wicking said Te Amo, a father of three, lost his job after the incident.

He said Te Amo's wife had returned to New Zealand with their 10-year-old son to care for his sick mother.

Te Amo did not comment outside of court.

