Coast man assaults partner for not having dinner ready

A Sunshine Coast man threw his partner to the ground and poured beer over her because she didn’t have dinner ready for him when he got home from work, a court has heard.

The 62-year-old man became enraged when he saw his partner on her computer and no dinner waiting for him on August 3.

Police prosecutor Bonita Pienaar told Caloundra Magistrates Court police were called to Eudlo at 6.45pm after the victim called police.

Police arrived at the house and found the victim’s laptop had been smashed.

“The defendant stated that he came from work and found the aggrieved had not cooked dinner and that she was on her computer,” Constable Pienaar said.

“The aggrieved stated that the defendant has taken her laptop and smashed it over the heater causing the screen to break.”

The court heard the victim told her partner she would be calling the police, to which the man replied he would call the police for her.

The victim then went to take the phone from the man and he threw her to the ground onto a rug, the court heard.

“The defendant has then thrown the remaining contents of beer onto the aggrieved who then had beer all over her,” Constable Pienaar said.

The court heard in an interview the man told police he had “f---ed up” and that he was sorry.

The man cannot be legally named to protect his victim.

Representing himself, the man told the court him and his partner of seven years were still together.

He said he had been stressed at work and had since been taking new medication.

The man pleaded guilty to one charge of contravening a domestic violence order in Caloundra Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Magistrate Stephen Courtney said the fact the man had “manhandled” his partner to the ground and then tipped beer over her was very concerning.

“It doesn’t matter what stress you’re under, it doesn’t matter if you’ve had an awful day at work, it doesn’t justify what you did,” he said.

Mr Courtney sentenced the man to one month jail, wholly suspended for one year.

The man said he deserved that sentence.

“I hope that period in your life is over,” Mr Courtney said.