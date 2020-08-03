Coast man arrested on torture, assault charges

A Tewantin man has been arrested and charged with 10 offences.

A Tewantin man has been arrested and faces 10 charges relating to domestic violence, including torture and deprivation of liberty.

Noosa Heads police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Ben Carroll said officers arrested a 24-year-old Tewantin man who was wanted by Toowoomba detectives in relation to alleged domestic violence matters.

The man was charged with one count of torture, one count of deprivation of liberty and eight counts of assault occasioning bodily harm.

Sen-Sgt Carroll said police, including dog squad officers, arrested the man at a home in Tewantin on Sunday.

He said the man was taken into custody without incident.

The man remains in custody and is due to appear in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday.