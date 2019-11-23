Coast-made hit boardgame scores world record

Harry Rowlands World in Flames has been verified as the Guinness World Record holder for largest boardgame. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.

IT TOOK more than a year, surveyors and an Indian market research team, to elevate a humble Mapleton board game company to the top of world.

Australian Design Group managing director Harry Rowland said he feared they might've missed out on a technicality, but was "very pleased" to have been given the Guinness World Record for World's Largest Boardgame.

He said he approached 30 market research companies before finding an Indian-based firm to carry out research of the world's largest games companies, to confirm his World in Flames game was the biggest.

First published in 1985, the Second World War grand strategy game has received multiple international awards.

The Guinness World Record was awarded to the 2018 Collector's Edition of the popular game.

Unlike most games in the genre, which used paper maps, the Collector's Edition was released as a hard-mounted board game.

Mr Rowland said the printing had been highly technical, and carried out by Czech firm Efko, based in Prague.

Mr Rowland said they needed to submit a market report every two years to Guinness World Records, to maintain their record.

"Overall it didn't cost that much to do," Mr Rowland said.

He said the printing was done with such precision staff were 'locked in' to the print room an hour before, to allow the temperature to stabilise.

Mr Rowland said Efko was now using the maps printed for his game to showcase to the world how technical their printing could be.

The game itself comes in at a whopping 23,279.3 square centimetres, as recorded on the Guinnes World Record for August 15, 2018.

The game also included 4,800 individual half-inch counters, two 96 page rule and campaign books and 5 game charts.