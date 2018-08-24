Young girl misses out on chance to speak with prime minister

Nine-year-old Freya Goldston and her mother Jackie travelled from Buderim to Canberra this week with the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation to attend parliament house and put their case forward.

A SUNSHINE COAST girl is among the 100 students who have missed out on the opportunity to lobby Prime Minister Malcom Turnbull for more funding for Type 1 diabetes today.

The group were scheduled to speak with Mr Turnbull today but he cancelled the meeting this morning.

Mrs Goldston said while they were disappointed, they obviously understood that with everything happening with the leadership spill, Mr Turnbull would have other commitments.

"It's actually interesting because they are young children they are extremely resilient and going through the tumultuous time in Canberra this week has actually been really exciting for them," she said.

"Obviously Freya really would of liked to have met the prime minister but she has met a lot of important people here this week.

"The Shadow Minister for Health spent a lot of time with the kids and Ted O'Brien still made time to talk with them as well."

Nine-year-old Freya Goldston and her mother Jackie with Member for Fairfax Ted O'Brien. Contributed

Freya said she didn't hold any negative feelings towards Mr Turnbull and she had had a great time, despite his non-appearance.

"I've been learning lots of stuff about how important it is to get out there and have a go at everything," she said.

"It has been great seeing how everything works down here and obviously it hasn't been a normal day today but it's still a great learning experience.

"I've also made some new friends and it's been really awesome to connect with people who have the same disease as me."

Freya said she would now be returning to the Coast to continue to push for more funding for type 1 diabetes research and to work alongside the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.