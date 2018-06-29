Coast family caught up in horror double fatal

The family was travelling in this black car when the crash happened.

The family was travelling in this black car when the crash happened.

A FAMILY'S holiday to Cairns to visit the Great Barrier Reef has turned into a nightmare after they were involved in a fiery head-on crash, which claimed the life of two people.

Four members of the same family are in two different hospitals, hundreds of kilometres apart, while police disaster victim identification experts and the Maryborough Forensic Crash Unit are continuing to comb through the burnt wreckage of a second sedan, in an effort to identify the two occupants who where killed.

The crash, which happened about 5.30pm yesterday, 35km north of Gin Gin along the Bruce Hwy at Kolonga, was declared a major incident and saw multiple emergency services responding, including two RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Helicopters.

One of the first people on the scene was Kolonga Rural Fire Brigade first officer Harvey Campbell, who said it was one of the worst crashes he'd ever attended, with the burning sedan fully engulfed by flames when he arrived.

a fatal car crash on the Bruce Highway at Kolonga 35km north of Gin Gin, Craig Warhurst

Unable to get too close to the burning car, Mr Campbell said it took up to 25 minutes to extinguish the fire.

"All the stuff in the car is that flammable it's tough to put out, it would have been a good 25 minutes or more, it just keep burning," he said.

"You couldn't get close too it, it was just so hot and we didn't know if it was going to explode.

"It's just a tragic loss of life and uncalled for, the road's good there ... you can't blame the road. It's just so sad."

Gin Gin police officer-in-charge Sergeant Sharon Morgan said the family-of-four - a mum, dad and twin eight-year-old boys, were from the Gold Coast and heading to Cairns for the school holidays.

"The occupants of the vehicle travelling north, two children and two adults, have all been conveyed to hospitals via helicopter and ambulance and are being treated for non-life threatening injuries," she said.

The two boys and their mum are at Bundaberg Hospital, while the boy's father is in the Sunshine Coast Sunshine Coast University Hospital with more significant injuries.

Sgt Morgan said it appeared driver error was to blame for the crash, with the road described by those who live close by as a "good, straight section" of the Bruce Hwy.

"Investigations have confirmed a sedan travelling south has collided head-on with a northbound sedan," she said.

"After that collision the vehicle travelling south was ricocheted back into the southbound lane and has collided with a truck travelling south.

"Preliminary investigations indicate that driver error is believed to be the cause of this crash.

"The driver of the truck has walked away without physical injuries however as you can imagine he is quite shocked."