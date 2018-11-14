Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
REVOLUTIONARY IDEA: Sunshine Coast-based entrepreneur Stuart Kruger with his son, Tyson.
REVOLUTIONARY IDEA: Sunshine Coast-based entrepreneur Stuart Kruger with his son, Tyson. Contributed
Business

Entrepreneur develops life-changing app

Sarah Dionysius
by
13th Nov 2018 3:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NEW app is connecting families and caregivers of children with special needs with therapists and clinicians.

Stuart Kruger came up with the revolutionary idea for the app after his son, Tyson, was diagnosed with autism.

The app allows parents and caregivers to book a consultation when they most need help, such as dealing with challenging daily behaviours, and connect via real-time HD video calling from anywhere and at any time.

"Shortly after Tyson's diagnosis, we quickly learned there was no comprehensive system that supports non-clinical carers such as families, siblings, friends, relatives and teachers," he said.

"There was nowhere for us to go to access relevant, affordable and valuable support options and subject matter expertise for instrumental aspects of daily life, things change so quickly on these journeys."

Available in iOS and Android, the app can be used to connect with a full range of support services across Australia and even globally.

"Even with one hour therapy sessions each week, there was still 8708 hours annually of non-clinician time where Tyson needed support," Mr Kruger said.

"There was no tool to map his journey and extend the value of Tyson's therapy, and no way for us to easily share his health progress and information, our social experiences, and what we had learned with others."

Mr Kruger said the app was developed especially for parents of children with disabilities.

"We aim to bring together families, caregivers and clinical subject matter experts onto a single, simple, and secure mobile platform," he said.

"Communication is critical when providers and caregivers are supporting a person."

Mr Kruger said HELPA connects these multiple providers and caregivers through one app, allowing several people to keep track of and share milestones, changes in health and other essential information.

"It also offers a pathway for therapists to apply their expertise, earn a living and balance lifestyle along the journey," he said.

Mr Kruger said HELPA was the only social care platform that has partnered with the Australian Government Digital Health Cooperative Research Centre.

"This supports our efforts of fast-tracking research outcomes, together with our university partners and communities," he said.

"We aim to inform decision makers and policy makers with as many evidence-informed outcomes from the HELPA community as possible, leading to an increased awareness of the challenges these communities experience."

business coast entrepreneur new app sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Pay for upgrades or airports will close

    premium_icon Pay for upgrades or airports will close

    News Dozens of struggling airports vital to residents in regional Queensland and for emergency evacuations could be forced to shut because of a funding black hole.

    • 14th Nov 2018 3:14 AM
    Queensland teachers to strike over asylum seekers

    premium_icon Queensland teachers to strike over asylum seekers

    Education Federal Education Minister Dan Tehan has lashed out at teachers.

    • 14th Nov 2018 3:02 AM
    Burnett Heads shooter to be deported after long prison term

    premium_icon Burnett Heads shooter to be deported after long prison term

    Crime Edward Blair Kennedy has been sentenced to seven years behind bars

    Community to farewell much-loved mum and daughter

    Community to farewell much-loved mum and daughter

    News Locals to say goodbyes at funeral on Friday

    Local Partners