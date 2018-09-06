Dad's big pokie win doesn't last long

Celebrations were cut for short Carl Shannon Marschall when he was pulled over by police after buying four grams of the drug speed.

WHAT a homeless man decided to spend his big pokie winnings on has left him needing another few lucky spins.

Celebrations were cut for short Carl Shannon Marschall when he was pulled over by police after buying four grams of the drug speed with the winnings.

The 43-year-old pleaded guilty in Caloundra Magistrates Court to one count each of possession of dangerous drugs and utensils.

On January 8 police were doing patrols at Currimundi when they stopped Marschall's white Commodore.

The court heard officer's saw that Marschall was physically "shaking in his boots".

He was forced to step out of the vehicle to allows officers to search it.

The court heard Marschall was "playing around with his groin area" and after searching police found the speed and pipe in his underwear.

The court heard the amount of speed Marschall had in his possession meant he could have been sentenced in a higher court.

Marschall's lawyer said her client had no criminal history.

She said her client had no intention of selling the drugs and bought it for his own use.

Marschall told his lawyer he was not addicted to the drug but it was cheaper for him to buy in bulk.

The court heard after a suffering an injury Marschall lost his job and house and was living out of his car.

He also has a 19-year-old son.

Magistrate Tonkin said the man "was clearly going through a difficult time" but should not have resorted to drugs.

She imposed $2100 in fines and did not record a conviction.