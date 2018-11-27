Coast country music singer on her way to stardom

STAR IN MAKING: Leigha Moore of Sippy Downs has been announced as one of Australia's top 10 emerging country artists and a grand finalist in the 40th Toyota Star Maker.

AN UP-AND-COMING Coast artist could be about to be launched in to country music stardom.

Sippy Downs musician Leigha Moore has been announced as one of Australia's top 10 emerging country artists and a grand finalist in the 40th Toyota Star Maker.

Toyota Star Maker has been a crucial launching pad for some of Australia's biggest country music stars including Keith Urban, Lee Kernaghan, James Blundell, Travis Collins, Gina Jeffreys, Beccy Cole, Sam McClymont (The McClymonts), Darren Coggan, Lyn Bowtell, Kirsty Lee Akers, and Kaylee Bell.

After years of competition, Ms Moore hit her straps at age 23 when she took out Queensland's Champions of Champions Female Vocalist of the Year 2013 and secured a scholarship to the 2014 CMAA Academy of Country Music.

She then went on to win the Gympie Muster Talent Search in 2014.

More recently she's been working hard on her debut EP, due to be released early 2019.

The title track, I Ain't Your Girl No More, written by Kelsea Ballerini, was the introduction to the EP and about being fearless and pursuing dreams.

"I feel so incredibly blessed to have had the opportunity to record this song," Ms Moore said.

"This isn't about being devious or angry, it's about knowing your self-worth and sticking up for yourself."

Ms Moore said she was thrilled to be named as one of the top 10 finalists in the Toyota Star Maker competition.

"Ever since I saw Kaylee Bell take out the title in 2013 on my first trip to Tamworth, I knew I wanted to be on that stage, whatever it took," she said.

"This has been a dream of mine ever since and I feel so incredibly blessed to be a part of such a significant year for Toyota Star Maker."

The 10 grand finalists will compete for the honour of becoming the 40th Toyota Star Maker at a free musical event at Toyota Park, in the heart of Tamworth, Australia's Country Music Capital on January 20, 2019.

All 10 finalists will be judged on the night, with one winner emerging.

The winner will receive a prize package which includes the use of a new Toyota vehicle and a fuel card for 12 months, plus guaranteed performances at major festivals and events throughout Australia.

For more information visit starmaker.com.au.