Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Accountant Jarrad 'Joey' Young is the undisputed push-up king of the world.
Accountant Jarrad 'Joey' Young is the undisputed push-up king of the world.
Offbeat

Accountant smashes push-up world record attempt

by Tim Brimblecomb
19th Jun 2020 10:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GOLD Coast accountant Jarrad "Joey" Young is the undisputed push-up king of the world.

The 42-year-old this morning extended his Guinness world record for most push-ups in one hour to 2919 at Matrix Boxing Gym in Ashmore.

The effort eclipsed his previous world record of 2,806 set in 2018.

Gold Coast accountant Jarrad “Joey” Young is the undisputed push-up king of the world, after breaking his own record.
Gold Coast accountant Jarrad “Joey” Young is the undisputed push-up king of the world, after breaking his own record.

The father of two kept a strict rhythm basing his tilt on completing 12 five minute rounds with 15 sets of 16 reps each round.

Mr Young, also holds the world record for the most clap push-ups in an hour and the most incline push-ups in a minute.

Many around the world attempted to beat his record, but Mr Young has now made it even harder.

Originally published as Coast accountant smashes world record attempt

fitness jarrad young world record

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Brave 10-year-old plans to shave her locks

        premium_icon Brave 10-year-old plans to shave her locks

        News Ten-year-old Raph Flanders won’t let bullies hold her back as she gears up to shave her locks for the World’s Greatest Shave.

        Luxury homes on coast, minus big pricetag

        premium_icon Luxury homes on coast, minus big pricetag

        News The recently announced homebuyer grants means Bundy residents may be eligible to...

        BEACH REPORT: Gusty wind running out of puff

        premium_icon BEACH REPORT: Gusty wind running out of puff

        Lifestyle Looking ahead to tomorrow, we should see winds ease back before dropping further on...

        Local news matters: support us and get a new tablet

        premium_icon Local news matters: support us and get a new tablet

        News We're offering a special deal to ensure the future of our news