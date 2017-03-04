Coalstoun Lakes adapts to drought

DUSTBOWL: These road signs are to raise awareness of the Colastoun Lakes Development Group's water campaign.

AS THE water situation out at Coalstoun Lakes continues to worsen, farmers are once again pushing for water to be pumped into the area.

The Coalstoun Lakes Development Group has made a submission to have a dam built on Barambah Creek, which is six and a half kilometres from the area.

The other option would be to get water pumped in from Paradise Dam, which is further away but has existing water infrastructure and holds roughly 116,000 megalitres.

Group chairman Garry Seabrook said most farmers in the area don't have access to reliable irrigation.

"We're dryland farmers, we do have some irrigation and overland flow on farm storage, which as of late hasn't had any water in it," Mr Seabrook said.

"There's only ourselves and some down the bottom of the district that have underground supplies to do intensive irrigation on a small area."

"That's how we know what the area is capable of based on the knowledge of those groups."

Mr Seabrook said the area's water situation jumps from one extreme to the other; the last major rainfall they had was from Cyclone Marcia in 2015, which dumped about.

"It only caused minor damage, nothing like the flood events in 2011 and 2013," he said.

"There have been some reasonable years in amongst, but generally it's just been either too wet or too dry."

It's been a difficult situation for farmers, who have had to sacrifice planting on some crops to make it through winter.

Farmer Darrin Rackemann said this would be the year many farmers have to reconsider their use of the land.

"We're faced with another dire year after a reasonable start," Mr Rackemann

said.

"This year was probably going to make people's mind up as to whether they keep doing this or seriously consider changing what they're doing."

Mr Rackemann said that probably wouldn't entail farmers leaving the area- they couldn't afford to even if they tried - but instead consider alternative uses for the land.

"The current economic climate for what we do means we can no longer live in our forebearers era of 'oh, it'll be right for next year' because the expenses just keep piling up," he said.

"We're revisiting the proposal to get water pumped in, but that's a long-term prospect; in the short-term, farmers are going to learn to adapt to the change."