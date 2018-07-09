Coalition supports PFAS communities like Bundy

PFAS GROUP: Oakey resident Dianne Priddle is part of a new coalition bringing communities impacted by PFAS together.

A NEW national coalition has been launched to bring together communities impacted by the toxic chemical PFAS, found in fire fighting foam.

In April the Bundaberg Regional Council called an emergency meeting to advise the chemical had been found in the Svensson Heights town water supply.

Since then, the bore which supplied the water had been turned off and Queensland Health offered affected community members a free blood test to determine the level of PFAS in the body.

PFAS was found in a second location, at the Bundaberg Port, mid-way through May, the contaminated water was found in the groundwater.

Now, Oakey cattle farmer Dianne Priddle, who said her asset base had been severely impacted by the Oakey contamination case, said she was proud to be a part of the new group, called Coalition Against PFAS.

"We as a coalition aim to advocate for communities impacted by PFAS, to inform people that are faced with this issue around Australia and to provide support for that network we are hoping will be formed,” Ms Priddle said.

Oakey was the first Australian community in 2013 to be told its groundwater had been contaminated by PFAS after a leak from the Oakey Army Aviation Centre.

Since then it has been revealed there are 90 areas in Australia impacted by PFAS contamination. For more information visit cappfas.com.