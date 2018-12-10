Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Opposition Leader Bill Shorten holding a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra. Picture Kym Smith
Opposition Leader Bill Shorten holding a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra. Picture Kym Smith
News

Coalition still trails, Shorten closes gap

by Dominica Sanda
10th Dec 2018 5:06 AM

The Coalition continues to trail Labor on a two-party preferred basis, while Labor leader Bill Shorten has narrowed the gap as preferred leader in the latest Newspoll.

Mr Shorten has gained two points to 36 per cent as preferred prime minister while Liberal leader Scott Morrison dropped two points to 44 per cent, according to the Newspoll published in The Australian on Sunday night.

 

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten holding a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra. Picture Kym Smith
Opposition Leader Bill Shorten holding a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra. Picture Kym Smith

 

For the third consecutive poll and the last for 2018 Labor leads the Liberal-National coalition 55 to 45 on a two-party preferred basis.

The Coalition's primary vote is up one to 35 per cent with Labor's primary also rising a point to 41 per cent.

It follows a chaotic final week of parliament after time ran out to pass a refugee bill which saved Mr Morrison from a humiliating defeat.

 

Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the Butterfly Foundation in Sydney. Picture: Jeremy Piper
Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the Butterfly Foundation in Sydney. Picture: Jeremy Piper

 

One Nation ended the year with a primary vote of seven per cent - one point down on the last Newspoll.

The Greens remained unchanged on nine per cent.

The national poll of 1731 voters was conducted between December 6-9.

More Stories

Show More
bill shorten newspoll politics polls scott morrison

Top Stories

    Golf clubhouse renovation hinging on Jewel decision

    premium_icon Golf clubhouse renovation hinging on Jewel decision

    Property THE immediate future of Bargara Golf Club's clubhouse could hinge on the whether the Bargara Jewel high-rise approval is left undisturbed by the State Govt.

    • 10th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
    Ex-tropical cyclone brings surf to Bundy

    premium_icon Ex-tropical cyclone brings surf to Bundy

    Weather Owen a waiting game

    • 10th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
    Plans for sand quarry revealed

    premium_icon Plans for sand quarry revealed

    Business Projects prompt business to look at Bucca site for materials

    • 10th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
    Rental market lifts for Bundy

    premium_icon Rental market lifts for Bundy

    Property Things are on the up for investors

    • 10th Dec 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners