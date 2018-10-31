Coal protester in custody after holding up freight for hours

AN ENVIRONMENTALIST was taken into custody after holding up freight in Central Queensland for more than three hours by dangling from a tripod over railway tracks.

A spokesman from activist organisation Front Line Action on Coal said 23-year-old Clancey Maher started her demonstration from 5.30am yesterday along the Aurizon-owned Newlands rail line leading to the Abbott Point coal port, 25km north of Bowen.

The spokesman said the action was in protest of rail companies Aurizon and Pacific National and Indian coal company Adani, and their plans to build the Carmichael mine.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said officers were involved in getting the woman down from the structure and that she was taken into police custody at 8.20am.

"One woman is assisting with inquiries," she said.

An Aurizon spokeswoman said the stunt was dangerous and the company was assisting police with their investigation.

"Fully loaded coal trains can take up to 2km to stop, even when the train crew apply the emergency brake," she said.

"Aurizon has condemned the irresponsible actions ...

everyone has a right to express their opinion but not when it comes at the expense of safety for our employees and the community."