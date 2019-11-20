COAL MINE: Fears over WA mining company’s plan for Bundy

FOGGY FOOTPRINT: Bundaberg residents have raised concerns over the environmental impact that will be caused by a proposed coal mine in the area.

FOGGY FOOTPRINT: Bundaberg residents have raised concerns over the environmental impact that will be caused by a proposed coal mine in the area.

MEMBERS of the Bundaberg community are encouraged to attend a meeting this weekend to voice their concerns over an application that proposes the introduction of a coal mine in the Bundaberg region.

Western Australian organisation Fox Resources applied for coal licence (MDL3040) and proposed the mine be situated in Avondale and Winfield.

Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers managing director Bree Grima said she was concerned with how a coal mine would impact the agriculture sector of the region.

“The Wide Bay Region is the food bowl of Australia,” Ms Grima said.

“To think this could be jeopardised by a mining company in unconscionable and producers in the region won’t give up without a fight.”

Lock the Gate spokeswoman Vicki Perrin said the implications of a coal mine would lead to huge environmental impacts, including the Kolan River and Southern Great Barrier Reef.

Concerns have also been raised over the amount of water supply required to operate a coal mine, a topic of content over the recent controversy concerning Paradise Dam and water restrictions stipulated to the farming community.

“This mine would threaten our way of life, our water, and the environment that so many hold dear,” Ms Perrin said.

“The Mineral Development Licence area covers valuable cane and macadamia growing country, and is on the Kolan River – a vital marine breeding ground for the Southern Great Barrier Reef.”

Ms Perrin said the permit covers from SSS Strawberries on Gin Gin Rd all the way through and past Avondale.

The spokeswoman said it was crucial that the community had their say and sought to reform regional planning laws.

It comes after 100% of the mining and coal projects were approved in Queensland, since the State Government introduced a new planning legislation five years ago.

“We have an active community ready to defend our land and water from a destructive industry like coal mining in what is an absolutely inappropriate area,” Ms Perrin said.

“This is why initiatives like Plan to Grow are so important – we need the Queensland Government to set firm, defined boundaries where mining and gas development simply cannot occur.”

A community meeting will be held on Saturday, November 23, from 3pm to find out more information about the application and voice their concerns.

The community are encouraged to attend the meeting at Tegege Hall, at 17 Bushs Rd, Avondale.

The NewsMail has reached out to Fox Resources for comment.