FAVOURITE COACH: Why Sid is a big hit with our boxers

He's been in and around boxing rings for more than 50 years and now Sid Blair is getting some of the community recognition he deserves.

On Sunday night, the NewsMail asked the community to weigh in and name Bundaberg's favourite coach.

And the response was huge with more than 100 suggestions in a few hours.

Sid's name kept popping up.

"I've been with boxing ever since I was eight years old," said the now 64 year-old.

The council labourer spends his days driving trucks around, and several nights a week training boxers from all walks of life.

"There's a lot of kids out there who need a straight and narrow to get onto," he said.

He said the opportunity for kids to have a punching bag to lay into could help them take some pent-up energy and anger out.

"It just keeps kids under control and off the street."

Bundaberg boxing legend Sid Blair.

Sid said he had seven brothers, all of whom did boxing together, but he carried on to fight at an amateur level in his youth.

Then when he hit 30, he took over the club from his old trainer to help raise the next generation of boxers.

"There was no one else taking over," he said.

He said it was by no means an easy task - there was a tendency for trainers and coaches to spend every second weekend or more away at competitions.

But he doesn't mind the time investment, saying it was a joy to "just see the kids get a win" and progress from those who have never boxed before to Australian and world title competitors.

"Just meeting different people and seeing the kids build on nothing and go right up to the top," was one of the joys Sid had.

And while boxing is a niche sport, for Sid it's something in his blood.

"I did football for nine years too, but I've been with boxing since I was eight years old," he said.

"Once it's in your blood you can't get rid of it."

He was appreciative of the community support.

"They look after us well, the community."

Without our sponsors we can't go anywhere."