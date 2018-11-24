Coach sets sight high for Bundy Bulls under-16 outfit

DRIBBLE: Bundaberg's Keenan Mullaney will play in the under-16 team today.

DRIBBLE: Bundaberg's Keenan Mullaney will play in the under-16 team today. Mike Knott BUN260518BASKETBALL1

BASKETBALL: Just like jumping to dunk a ball, Bundaberg Bulls under-16 coach Jamie Irvine is aiming high.

The Bulls under-16 side will start its Central District Carnival competition today as Bundaberg hosts the first round.

The side will be in action alongside the Bears under-16 team, who start as well, and both Bundaberg under-18 sides that complete their campaigns.

The under-16 boys CDC has been changed for this season with two divisions to determine the outcome of where areas go for the state titles next year.

Bundaberg is placed in division 1 and will face Gladstone and two Rockhampton teams.

The Bulls under-16 side earlier this year competed in division 3 at the state titles with Irvine declaring his team is not aiming to be back there next year.

"I'm aiming for division 2 at the minimum,” he said.

"But I'm hoping this side can claim the CDC and be in division 1.

"It's a step up, but I'm confident this team can do it.”

Irvine said the belief comes with his knowledge of the team.

He is coaching virtually the same team that won the under-14 division 2 state title last year.

"I have nine out of the 10 that played in the same team,” Irvine said.

"Roughly half played last year in under-16 and half are from the younger age group.”

Irvine said the team knowing each other will be vital as they face the opposition.

"From my end they play well and gel together really well,” he said.

"They know where their players are at almost any stage and know what everyone does.”

Irvine added the side had been training hard.

"We've been training every Saturday from 11am to 1pm in this gruelling heat to get ready,” he said.

"Hopefully that gives us the edge.”

Bundaberg under-16 boys will play Rockhampton 2 first at 1pm today before facing Rockhampton 1 at 5pm.

The side then plays Gladstone at 8am tomorrow before playing Rockhampton 2 again at noon.

For the under-16 girls they will also be aiming for division 1 after playing in the top tier at the state titles this year.

The girls start at 11.40am against Gympie before facing Rocky at 3.40pm.

The team finishes tomorrow with games against Gladstone (10.40am) and Rocky (1.20pm).

In under-18, the Bundy girls will play Rockhampton twice at 10.20am and 2.20pm today.

For the boys they finish their campaign and will aim for third overall at the carnival with games against Hervey Bay (9am), Emerald (1pm) and Rockhampton (6.20pm) today before playing Gladstone (9.20am) and Maryborough (2.40pm) tomorrow.