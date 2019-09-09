Menu
Mick O’Sullivan (right) with Mitch Brennan is leaving Easts after two years at the club.
Sport

Coach leaves Easts for new challenge

Shane Jones
, shane.jones@news-mail.com.au
9th Sep 2019 5:42 PM
LEAGUE: The two year tenure of Easts coach Mick O’Sullivan is over.

The NewsMail can reveal this year’s Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade preliminary finalists will have a new coach for next season.

O’Sulivan said the time has come to move away from the game and focus on other areas.

“This is my last coaching gig, I’ve retired,” he said.

“I said I’d give it two years and help turn the club around and then move on.

“I told the club and it is now looking at and getting another option for next season.”

O’Sullivan leaves after guiding Easts to the past two finals in the BRL.

He was also coach of both Avondale and the Northern Force in the Northern Districts Rugby League in this decade.

O’Sullivan guided the Tigers to the premiership in 2013.

He has also had a successful career in Toowoomba, coaching Oakey and Souths while he was down there.

“It’s time for a change but I’ll always love the game,” he said.

“The thing I loved the most about coaching was seeing young blokes not recognised as stars play well.

“I also like seeing young players grow and mature through playing the game. The grand final wins were also good.”

O’Sullivan said it was a shame not to end his career on a high.

“I’m disappointed but really happy with how it all went at Easts,” he said.

“I leave the club in better shape than what it was when I arrived.”

O’Sullivan said Easts will finalise its coaching position in the next month with it being close to signed off.

The side is still alive in reserves in the BRL and will face Wests in the grand final on Saturday at 2.45pm.

