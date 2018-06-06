Coach hopes juniors learn the Kaufusi lesson

POTENTIAL: Felise Kaufusi's former coach says he hopes his Origin debut inspires others.

A FORMER coach of Bundaberg's Felise Kaufusi's hopes his debut in tonight's State of Origin can teach a lot of people an important life lesson.

The 26-year-old will play for Queensland alongside fellow Bundy boy Coen Hess as the Maroons look to beat New South Wales for the fourth straight year.

And watching the current Melbourne Storm player will be his former coach John Gilbert.

Gilbert was Felise's coach at Past Brothers when he was playing in the under-16s in the Bundaberg Rugby League more than a decade ago.

He was also a teacher and coach at Shalom College, which is where Felise went to high school.

Gilbert said at the time Felise played, plenty had stood out.

"He always had great skills, good foot skills and some of the best ball skills I've seen in a youngster,” he said.

"He always showed what potential he had, kept trying and just never gave up.”

Gilbert, who still teaches at Shalom College, said his attitude was what made him.

"His attitude towards team and always putting team first stuck in my mind,” he said.

"He always did what he could to make his team improve.

"He had a great attitude as well in training. He had no big ego.”

The teacher said the same persona came into the classroom.

"Around the school he was a leader without being nominated for any roles,” he said.

"He was quiet, not loud, and was a leader that talked with his actions rather than his voice.”

Gilbert said he couldn't wait to see Felise in action and wished him all the best for his Origin debut.

He said his selection should inspire others to continue to pursue their hopes and dreams.

"It's good to see a young player selected without being named in Queensland junior representative sides,” he said.

"He finally got their and did it through never giving up and persistence.

"It's a good lesson for a lot of young juniors coming through.”

Felise will be joined by Hess who makes his third appearance for Queensland at Origin level.

Tonight's game in Melbourne starts 8pm.

