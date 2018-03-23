Coach: Hervey Bay Seagulls will surprise its critics

LEAGUE: Hervey Bay Seagulls coach Alan Ezzy has warned critics will underestimate his side at their own peril.

The Seagulls' roster was gutted during the off-season, as more than 20 players across all grades were released to join other clubs.

The exodus forced the three-time Bundaberg Rugby League minor premiers into a serious rebuilding phase, but Ezzy doesn't buy into that.

The former BRL reserve grade premiership-winning coach at Maryborough Brothers, who experienced success with the Seagulls' junior teams, believes Hervey Bay will turn heads by the end of the season.

"I'm nervous for the boys but I'm confident it will be better than what a lot of people are predicting," Ezzy said. "I think it will be a good season. We haven't had a full game yet - we didn't get a trial - but the team went well during the opposed session with Maryborough Brothers (earlier this year)."

It will be the first time the Seagulls have played against former premiership-winning duo Billy Stefaniuk and Clinton Horne, who joined The Waves late last year.

The duo were integral parts of the Seagulls' premiership charge in 2016, and their departure instantly made The Waves the team to beat.

Hervey Bay will be strengthened by their partnership with Burnett Cutters.

Kick-off is at 6.30pm.