Two men in horror Bruce Hwy rampage jailed for 8 years

Police began a pursuit after the Subaru pulled off from the Glenview exit onto the Bruce Highway where the first set of stingers were laid.

Police began a pursuit after the Subaru pulled off from the Glenview exit onto the Bruce Highway where the first set of stingers were laid. Queensland Police

FAMILY and friends of a former couple were in tears as a judge delivered eight-year jail terms for a high-speed police pursuit during which shots were fired a motorist and police officers.

Co-accused and ex-partners Reni Harris, 23 and Jayden Ryan, 20 pleaded guilty in the Maroochydore District Court to several charges. The most severe offending occurred in March, 2017, when they stole guns from a Delaney Creek home.

The pair modified one of the shotguns and used it to shoot at a motorist and two police cars during a police chase on March 23. The pair's traffic terror lasted one hour and 37 minutes.

The court was told Ryan was driving and Harris was the passenger of a Subaru when it sped through red lights at an intersection.

A woman had to pull her two children away from the car's path. Ryan repeatedly drove dangerously, forcing cars off the road and drove on the wrong side of the road at speeds of up to 130kmh.

Polair: Bruce Hwy after pursuit pair arrested: The scene after two people were arrested on Thursday, following a dramatic police chase on the Bruce Hwy.

At one stage Ryan was driving next to a motorist leaving just 30cm between them.

The motorist slowed down to let the Subaru pass but Ryan also slowed. Harris pointed the shotgun from the passenger window and shot it towards the car. It missed the car and hit the road in front of the motorist's tyre.

Police began a pursuit after the Subaru pulled off from the Glenview exit onto the Bruce Hwy where the first set of police stingers were laid.

The Subaru dodged the stingers and Harris fired another shot at one of the pursuing police vehicles and missed.

The second set of stingers blew one tyre of the Subaru and Harris fired another shot at a pursuing police car. The court heard Ryan never shot the gun but at one stage was holding it out the window.

All three of the remaining tyres blew at the third set of stingers, with the Subaru travelling at 128kmh.

The car came to a stop and both Ryan and Harris were arrested. The pair were both under the influence of meth. The pair were represented by separate lawyers during the sentencing.

Harris' defence barrister Simon Lewis said after she was released on parole it was likely she would be deported.

Mr Lewis said his client had already served 522 days in custody for the offending.

Ryan had also spent that time in custody however parts of it were related to previous offending and only 430 days of time served could be taken into account.

The court was told Ryan had spent most of his life on the streets involved in drugs.

The pair were in a brief relationship, with Ryan's new partner and sister supporting him in court. Harris' parents and siblings were also in court.

Judge Andrews sentenced Harris and Ryan to eight years imprisonment, Harris will be eligible for parole on November 22, 2019 and Ryan on February 22, 2020.