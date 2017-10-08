CMCA Rally: Why couple loves life on the open road

RELAXING AFTERNOON: Yvonne and Don Tomlinson are on their 18th CMCA Rally, which is being hosted in Bundaberg this year.

WHEN Don Tomlinson found out his shoulder replacement operation would not happen anytime soon he didn't sit at home and dwell on it but hopped into his motorhome with his wife for another adventure on the road.

"You never know what's around the corner so do it now before it's too late,” Mr Tomlinson said.

It's a philosophy the South Grafton couple has lived by for decades.

Mr Tomlinson is among the throng of visitors in Bundaberg for the Campervan and Motorhome Club of Australia's National Rally.

The 79-year-old retired from teaching in 1992 and became a coach driver for the next 12 years, which acted as "training” for his motorhome driving skills.

It's not the couple's first rally.

"This is our 18th national rally,” Mr Tomlinson said, with a hint of pride.

When Mr Tomlinson found out Bundaberg would be hosting the 32nd national rally he was excited.

"My wife had a sister living in Bargara so we think it's a nice place to host it,” he said.

"My wife and I usually work at the rallies as volunteers but this time we are just visitors.”

Life on the Australian road suits the adventurers.

"Australia is a wonderful spot,” Mr Tomlinson said.

"Doesn't matter where you go, you see something different.

"We have been over the Nullarbor Plain 12 times but I would go again tomorrow.”

Having attended 18 rallies in the past, Mr Tomlinson has seen first-hand the benefits the rally will have on the Bundaberg community.

"When the rally was at Barcaldine the visitors spent about $2 million in a week,” he said.

Mr Tomlinson admits he's already spent $300 in Childers on the drive here.

"We bought a new TV, had dinner at the pub and bought some groceries,” Mr Tomlinson said.

For anyone teetering on the edge about buying a campervan or motorhome, Mr Tomlinson has a simple message.

"Do it,” he said.

"You increase your circle of friends and they become family.

"People will ring when they're in town and we'll invite them over for a cuppa and vice versa.”