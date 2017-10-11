CMCA Rally program: Wednesday, October 11

TAKING A BREAK: Bev Kerkin, Brian Kerkin and Beth Forsyth at the CMCA Rally in Bundaberg.

TAKING A BREAK: Bev Kerkin, Brian Kerkin and Beth Forsyth at the CMCA Rally in Bundaberg. Paul Donaldson BUN091017CMC6

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 11

7.30am Morning Radio Rally Announcements UHF channel 20

7.30am Walking group with Doreen Hawke - all welcome Meet at Gate 1, Kendalls Rd

7.30am Poet's Breakfast available Whitworth Volunteer Retreat (10)

8am On site food traders providing breakfast open Bundy Bear Garden (8)

8-8.45am Cuppa and Chat (BYO coffee etc) - CMCA Chaplain, Royce Thompson BioMagic Workshop Pavilion (7)

8-9.30am Poetry commences Whitworth Volunteer Retreat (10)

8am-4pm Main Entry Gate open Gate 1, Kendalls Rd

8am-4pm Administration Office Information Office CMCA NHQ Office Rally Management KEA Building (9)

8.30am - 4.00pm Disc Bowls (Team Competition) commences - please arrive 8.30am for a strict 9.00am start The Waves Disc Bowl Courts (13)

8.30am-4.00pm Craft Barn - see separate timetable page 44 Avida Craft Barn (5)

9am Bookings for the Bundy Bash (a.k.a. the Ball) open CMCA Booking Desk in the Searle's RV Centre Trade Pavilion (3)

9am - 3.30pm Seminars & Workshops - see separate timetable page 46. Jayco Bundaberg Seminar Room A (4), Ken Tame Seminar Room B (2), BioMagic Workshop Pavilion (7), GME Entertainment Arena (1)

9am-4pm GeoWiki - get help with or learn how to use (closed for lunch noon -1pm Springers Solar GeoWiki Building (12)

9am-4pm Trade Exhibitors CMCA Shop, Chapter Stand, Ken Tame Insurance (last day), Test & Tag (closed for lunch 12 noon - 1.00pm), Bundaberg North Burnett Tourism Booking Desk, CMCA Booking Desk, Searle's RV Centre Trade Pavilion & Outdoor Areas (3, 3a & 3b)

9.30am Morning Radio Rally Announcements (repeat) UHF channel 20

10.30-11.30am Line Dancing Class 2 - see page 28 for further details GME Entertainment Arena (1)

12.30-2pm Rock and Roll Dancing Class 2 - see page 28 for further details GME Entertainment Arena (1)

2-3.30pm iPad one-on-one sessions - must book prior at the CMCA Booking Desk in the Searle's RV Centre Trade Pavilion (3) iPad classroom (15)

3pm-4pm Dog socialisation Dog Exercise Area (14)

4.00pm Happy Hour

5-7pm CMCA Ex Services BBQ BioMagic Workshop Pavilion (7)

7pm - 9.00pm Shopper Docket Draw

Tonight's entertainment - Bundy Vegas Casino - may Lady Luck be on your side (all profits go to charity) - come dressed for the occasion GME Entertainment Arena (1)