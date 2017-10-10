CMCA Rally program: Tuesday, October 10

RELAXING AFTERNOON: Ruth and Rys Jones with Bedlam and Kaos at the CMCA Rally in Bundaberg.

RELAXING AFTERNOON: Ruth and Rys Jones with Bedlam and Kaos at the CMCA Rally in Bundaberg. Paul Donaldson BUN091017CMC1

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 10

Lay day - we hope you enjoy venturing out and seeing the many attractions Bundaberg has on offer

7.30am Morning Radio Rally Announcements UHF channel 20

7.30am Walking group with Doreen Hawke - all welcome meet at Gate 1, Kendalls Rd

7.30am Poet's Breakfast available Whitworth Volunteer Retreat (10)

8am On-site food traders providing breakfast, open Bundy Bear Garden (8)

8-8.45am Cuppa and Chat (BYO coffee etc) - CMCA Chaplain, Royce Thompson BioMagic Workshop Pavilion (7)

8-9.30am Poetry commences, Whitworth Volunteer Retreat (10)

8am-noon CMCA NHQ Office KEA Building (9)

8am-4pm Main Entry Gate open Gate 1, Kendalls Rd

8am-4pm Administration Office; Information Office; Rally Management KEA Building (9)

9-10am Line Dancing Class 1 - see page 28 for further details GME Entertainment Arena (1)

9am-noon CMCA RV Park Custodian Course - Bookings for this course are compulsory. See the CMCA Booking Desk in the Searle's RV Centre Trade Pavilion (3) Ken Tame Seminar Room B (2)

9am-4pm Trade Exhibitors CMCA Shop Chapter Stand, Ken Tame Insurance, Bundaberg North Burnett Tourism Booking Desk, CMCA Booking Desk, Searle's RV Centre Trade Pavilion & Outdoor Areas (3, 3a & 3b)

9.30am Morning Radio Rally Announcements (repeat) UHF channel 20

10.30am-noon Rock and Roll Dancing Class 1 - GME Entertainment Arena (1)

1-3pm Road Runners meeting, Ken Tame Seminar Room B (2)

3-4pm Dog socialisation Dog Exercise Area (14)

3-5.30pm Big Rigs Meeting, BioMagic Workshop Pavilion (7)

4pm Happy Hour