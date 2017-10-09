CMCA Rally program: Monday, October 9

MONDAY, OCTOBER 9

(Numbers) refer to the building numbers listed on the Centre Map

7.30am Morning Radio Rally announcements UHF channel 20

7.30am Walking group with Doreen Hawke - Meet at Gate 1, Kendalls Rd

8am Registrations for annual general meeting open GME Entertainment Arena (1)

8am On-site food traders providing breakfast open Bundy Bear Garden (8)

9am Vlose annual general meeting GME Entertainment Arena (1)

Noon (or finish of AGM if later) - 4pm Main entry gate open Gate 1, Kendalls Rd

1pm-2.30pm iPad one-on-one sessions - must book prior at the CMCA Booking Desk in the Searle's RV Centre Trade Pavilion (3) iPad classroom (15)

1-3.30pm Seminars and workshops - see separate timetable page 46 Jayco Bundaberg Seminar Room A (4) Ken Tame Seminar Room B (2) BioMagic Workshop Pavilion (7)

1pm (or finish of AGM if later) - 4pm Administration Office Information Office CMCA NHQ Office Rally Management KEA Building (9)

1pm (or finish of AGM if later) - 4pm Trade Exhibitors, CMCA Shop Chapter Stand, Ken Tame Insurance Test and Tag, Bundaberg North Burnett Tourism Booking Desk, CMCA Booking Desk, Searle's RV Centre Trade Pavilion and Outdoor Areas (3, 3a & 3b)

1-4pm GeoWiki - get help with or learn how to use GeoWiki Springers Solar GeoWiki Building (12)

1-4pm Craft Barn - see separate timetable page 44 Avida Craft Barn (5)

2-3.30pm Fashion Parade GME Entertainment Arena (1)

3-4pm Dog socialisation dog exercise area (14)

4pm Team Disc Bowl nominations close, no late entries will be accepted, see A-Z section for further details Information Office - KEA Building (9)

4pm Happy Hour

4-6pm Disc Bowls Happy Hour - Learn how to play (beginners and rally first timers are encouraged to attend as others will be there to assist you). Practice courts also available (BYO disc bowls etc - courts provided) The Waves Disc Bowl Courts (13)

7-9pm Opening ceremony including Welcome to Country National Anthem - Phoebe Jay, Shopper Docket Draw Tonight's entertainment - Bundaberg Showcase GME Entertainment Arena (1)