CMCA Rally: Bradleys have wanderlust for life

LIGHT READING: Leigh and Ray Bradley with Annie at the CMCA Rally in Bundaberg. Paul Donaldson BUN091017CMC2

THE day she retired, Leigh Bradley and husband Ray bought a motorhome and haven't looked back since.

Having travelled across the great country of Australia, the couple and their border collie are in Bundaberg for the CMCA Rally and they are loving it.

"It's been excellent,” she said.

"I've just come back from a fashion parade and it was fantastic, because there was both men and women in it.

"We really like to support the CMCA because they support us - we're very thankful for all the camp sites and dumping points.”

Living in a constant state of adventure, Mrs Bradley said she didn't think two people could live together in that type of home, but they are kicking back and living life.

"He said to me that this is our time, the kids are off and we're both retired,” she said.

"So we bought a new motorhome with a shower and toilet and off we went.”

While it's been smooth sailing most of the time, she said there has been a few mishaps with branches and reversing, but nothing too serious that "100mile of tape” can't fix.

One of the best places the road has taken them is to the Kimberley.

"From the enormity of the rivers and just how natural everything is - there's no where else like it,” she said.

Mrs Bradley said they are planning a trip back to that other side of the country next year, travelling to the very southwest of WA.