30°
News

CMCA Rally: A warm welcome from the NewsMail

COME AGAIN: We hope this isn't your last visit to Bundaberg.
COME AGAIN: We hope this isn't your last visit to Bundaberg. Rachel Vercoe

THE NewsMail and its staff are so excited to welcome the 2017 Campervan and Motorhome Club of Australia Rally to Bundaberg.

The entire region is.

Today, we've devoted a special four-page wrap-around in the paper for the rally, and we'll be covering it every day with photos from the event, daily programs and the stories behind some of the nomads who have descended on the region.

I was particularly happy to see two days of the rally have been set aside for leisure.

There is so much to see and do in our region, along with a host of special events we've organised specially for you. Happily, you're also in town during our massive annual Crush Festival.

I'm sure residents and businesses around the region will be as welcoming as I am.

We all hope this isn't your last visit to Bundaberg.

Topics:  bundaberg cmca rally

Bundaberg News Mail
Bundy rolls out the red carpet for CMCA Rally

Bundy rolls out the red carpet for CMCA Rally

MOTORHOME visitors are being encouraged to sample some of the best the Bundaberg region has to offer during their stay.

Bundaberg's newest mural is 'turtly' awesome

ONE SHELL OF A PAINTING: Artist Tim Phibs with his turtle mural at Hinkler Central.

Hinkler Central commissions piece of Crush Festival

City booked out for Spirit of Bundy rum festival

BIG HIT: The crowd at last year's Spirit of Bundaberg Festival.

Organisers expecting 10,000 people at this year's event

CMCA Rally program: Monday, October 9

Find out what's on today

Local Partners