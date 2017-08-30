26°
Clutter crisis hit with spring cleaning

30th Aug 2017 7:28 AM
SPRING CLEAN: "Far too many of us are surrounded by clothes we never wear and items we never use.”
TO MARK the first day of the new season, Australia's op shops are calling on people to spend the weekend having a big spring clean.

The aim this initiative is to get Australians generating good quality donations for their local charity op shops.

"Australia has a clutter crisis,” says Op Shop Week founder Jon Dee.

"Far too many of us are surrounded by clothes we never wear and items we never use.

"While that is happening, many Australians are doing it tough and missing out on basic essentials.”

"By decluttering our homes, people can help their fellow Australians by donating good quality clothing and other items to a local charity op shop.”

Salvos Stores, Vinnies and Australian Red Cross are just some of the many charity op shops involved in National Op Shop Week.

This year's ambassadors are Craig Reucassel and Gretel Killeen (99% of her clothes are charity op shop clothing).

With dozens of stores to chose from in Bundaberg, visit OpShopWeek.com.au to find the one for your clutter.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg donations op shops op shop week spring cleaning

