This is a goalkeeper's worst nightmare.
Soccer

Clumsy keeper beaten from halfway ... twice

28th Oct 2019 9:20 AM

Some people just never learn.

Playing in the second division of Japan's J League, Montedio Yamagata made a mockery of opposition goalkeeper Masahiro Okamoto in a comfortable 3-0 rout of Ehime FC.

Up 1-0 at halftime, Montedio Yamagata extended its lead to 3-0 just past the hour mark by scoring two sensational goals within the space of 90 seconds that left the Ehime shot-stopper red faced.

In the 61st minute Ehime gifted possession to Montedio Yamagata with a loose pass that found Shun Nakamura about 10 metres inside his own half. Nakamura took a touch, looked up and pinged the ball with a sweet right-footed strike.

He saw Okamoto was a mile off his line and the ball sailed over the keeper's head and into the back of the net.

You'd think being embarrassed like that would be the worst part of any goalkeeper's day but not so for this poor soul.

Less than two minutes later Ehime once again gave away possession in enemy territory and following the same formula that netted the second goal, Tatsuhiro Sakamoto ley fly with another effort from behind the halfway line.

He miscued his shot though and it didn't remain airborne for long, bumping along the ground towards goal.

It should have been a harmless attempt but the clumsy keeper turned it into something much more effective. Standing just outside the edge of his area, Okamoto tried to backtrack so he could get his hands to the ball but he fell over in the process.

He managed to get part of his body to the ball in a but his desperation was all in vain because it wasn't enough to stop it from crawling into the net for the third goal of the match.

You can watch both goals in the videos below.

 

