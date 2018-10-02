Clubs to play in Hervey Bay again

LET'S GO: The Waves' Margaret Vicenoth (back left), Bargara's Tony Briggs, Brothers United's Tiarna Law and Karlea Law (front left), Bargara's Austin Briggs and The Waves' Ryan Consen are all ready for the new season.

LET'S GO: The Waves' Margaret Vicenoth (back left), Bargara's Tony Briggs, Brothers United's Tiarna Law and Karlea Law (front left), Bargara's Austin Briggs and The Waves' Ryan Consen are all ready for the new season. Brian Cassidy

SOFTBALL: Bundaberg's three biggest softball clubs will once again call the Hervey Bay Softball Association competition their home this season.

The NewsMail can reveal Bargara, Brothers United and The Waves softball clubs will continue their affiliation with the HBSA in the 2018-2019 season.

The teams will play Hervey Bay and Maryborough sides throughout the season for the second year after moving away from the Bundaberg Softball Association last year.

"It will be the largest competition in the Wide Bay region,” The Waves president Lee-Anne O'Leary said.

"Divisions include A & B Men, A & B Ladies and mixed junior teams in under 16, U14 and U12.

"T-Ball for ages 4 to 9 will be played on a Friday afternoon from 4.15pm to 5.30pm.”

The competition will see Bundaberg-based clubs travelling south to face Hervey Bay or Maryborough teams once every four weeks with all home games for the Bundy clubs will be played at the Brothers Bulldogs AFL complex on Faircloth Avenue.

The season starts on October 13 with all clubs on the lookout for players.

They will hold a holiday clinic tomorrow for juniors from 9am to 3pm at Brothers AFL grounds.

The cost is $15 per person and includes morning tea, lunch and a RIB softball.

O'Leary said the clinic would provide players an opportunity to experience the sport, increase junior participation and provide the association with the skills to match other regions at the junior state championships next year.

Anyone interested in attending the holiday clinic or playing can contact the clubs, The Waves Softball Club, Brothers United Softball and Bargara Softball Club Bundaberg, on Facebook.