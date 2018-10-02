Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LET'S GO: The Waves' Margaret Vicenoth (back left), Bargara's Tony Briggs, Brothers United's Tiarna Law and Karlea Law (front left), Bargara's Austin Briggs and The Waves' Ryan Consen are all ready for the new season.
LET'S GO: The Waves' Margaret Vicenoth (back left), Bargara's Tony Briggs, Brothers United's Tiarna Law and Karlea Law (front left), Bargara's Austin Briggs and The Waves' Ryan Consen are all ready for the new season. Brian Cassidy
Sport

Clubs to play in Hervey Bay again

Shane Jones
by
2nd Oct 2018 11:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SOFTBALL: Bundaberg's three biggest softball clubs will once again call the Hervey Bay Softball Association competition their home this season.

The NewsMail can reveal Bargara, Brothers United and The Waves softball clubs will continue their affiliation with the HBSA in the 2018-2019 season.

The teams will play Hervey Bay and Maryborough sides throughout the season for the second year after moving away from the Bundaberg Softball Association last year.

"It will be the largest competition in the Wide Bay region,” The Waves president Lee-Anne O'Leary said.

"Divisions include A & B Men, A & B Ladies and mixed junior teams in under 16, U14 and U12.

"T-Ball for ages 4 to 9 will be played on a Friday afternoon from 4.15pm to 5.30pm.”

The competition will see Bundaberg-based clubs travelling south to face Hervey Bay or Maryborough teams once every four weeks with all home games for the Bundy clubs will be played at the Brothers Bulldogs AFL complex on Faircloth Avenue.

The season starts on October 13 with all clubs on the lookout for players.

They will hold a holiday clinic tomorrow for juniors from 9am to 3pm at Brothers AFL grounds.

The cost is $15 per person and includes morning tea, lunch and a RIB softball.

O'Leary said the clinic would provide players an opportunity to experience the sport, increase junior participation and provide the association with the skills to match other regions at the junior state championships next year.

Anyone interested in attending the holiday clinic or playing can contact the clubs, The Waves Softball Club, Brothers United Softball and Bargara Softball Club Bundaberg, on Facebook.

bargara softball club brothers united softball club hervay bay softball association the waves softball club
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    FUTURE DECIDED: Jewel gets the go ahead

    FUTURE DECIDED: Jewel gets the go ahead

    Council News BUNDABERG Regional Council will be holding a media conference early this afternoon regarding the Jewel high-rise.

    Childers wild storm aftermath: The good and bad

    premium_icon Childers wild storm aftermath: The good and bad

    Weather FARMERS around Childers are assessing the damage

    Drone solves tower mystery, sinking boat speculation

    premium_icon Drone solves tower mystery, sinking boat speculation

    Offbeat Locals left puzzled by 'boat' atop water tower

    By community demand: Cliff Richard to screen at Moncrieff

    premium_icon By community demand: Cliff Richard to screen at Moncrieff

    Entertainment World star's performance coming to Bundy

    Local Partners