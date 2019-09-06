Clubs to add more history to rivalry

FOOTBALL BUNDABERG: Bingera’s Chenae Briggs and United Park Eagles’s Sarah Bretag with the division one ladies trophy which they will be competing for in tonights clash between Bingera and United Park Eagles.

FOOTBALL: When it comes to women’s grand finals in the Division 1 Football Bundaberg competition, the United Park Eagles and Bingera know one or two things about it.

Both have dominated the competition for almost the past two decades.

The two powerhouses will meet tonight to decide this year’s premier at Martens Oval at 8.15pm.

Bingera is aiming for its 10th title since 2003 in this competition after winning last year.

The club is also looking for four premierships in a row in the top women’s competition after winning the Wide Bay Ladies Leagues in 2016 and 2017, which replaced Division 1 until last year.

UPE is looking for its first title since 2015 after also winning titles as Moore Park from 2010 to 2013.

The Eagles will start the contest as favourites after claiming the Wide Bay Ladies League competition and the Division 1 knockout cup earlier this season.

The side has also won the minor premiership in this competition and defeated Bingera in the finals to progress to tonight.

“We’ve been pretty consistent all year so to lose that consistency right at the end would be devastating,” UPE captain Sarah Bretag said.

“It’s the goal to win the grand final, everyone remembers the winner.

UPE have had the advantage all season against the Stripeys, winning four of the five games this season.

The side has also not conceded a goal against Bingera in more than 360 minutes.

“For us it is trying to work on the simple things well,” she said.

“Focus on playing the ball to feet and keeping possession of the ball.

“We play really well when possession is on the floor.”

Bretag said it was also about making sure the mentality was right and the squad, was ready to play.

Bingera might be the defending premiers but with a whole new squad the challenge of getting back to the grand final has been tough.

But Bingera insists it can challenge for the title.

“It would be amazig to win the grand final but we’ll just have to come out and do the best we can,” Bingera captain Chenae Briggs said.

“We’ve got to play our game, come out strong and get our head in the game.”

Briggs said the pressure is on to deliver the sides fourth straight title in the top women’s competition in the region.

But she and the club also knows it is a process to win a grand final and it may not happen by the end of tonight.

“We’d all love to win,” she said.

“But we’re still learning as we’re a new team.”