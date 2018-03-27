Bundaberg region clubs in need of players in for league

FALLING SHORT: South Kolan's Viliana Hafoka Pila in action last year in the Northern Districts Rugby League competition. The club is short on numbers heading into the new season that starts next month.

LEAGUE: The Northern Districts Rugby League says some clubs still need players ahead of the new season.

The NewsMail can reveal two clubs, Miriam Vale and South Kolan, still need more signings if they are to survive.

Both were forced to withdraw from the second round of the Nines competition last week, which forced the round to be cancelled.

Now, all five NDRL clubs are looking for more players to get involved.

"Ideally, and from my time as a secretary at a club, you need 35 to 40 players registered to get through a year," NDRL secretary Kym McIntosh said.

"We've had overall player registrations increase from 67 to 97 recently but we need more."

The number equates to less than 20 per club so far but Agnes Water and Avondale have more than 25 registered.

Miriam Vale and South Kolan have about 10 fewer, which is enough for a team in round one but short if injuries and work commitments happen.

"These two clubs are very long standing clubs," McIntosh said.

"Both have new coaches and have the reputation of being quite talented coaches with plenty of playing experience.

"They are both hoping players can come out and play."

McIntosh said that while Gin Gin, Avondale and Agnes Water were in strong positions, they could do with more support.

"We're a small community grassroots competition," she said.

"Any players that want to play will be made very welcome."

To join, phone Agnes Water's Shane Hazell on 0488 071 156, Avondale's Herb Lutz on 0403 400 975, Gin Gin's Mick McCotter on 0407 720 268, Miriam Vale's Mitch Brennan on 0407 671 209 or South Kolan's John Herwig on 0437 272 914.