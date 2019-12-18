Clubs lock in coaches for 2020 in the Wide Bay Premier League

Shaun Sergiacomi has a shot on goal for Bingera during last year’s competition. All clubs have locked in their coaches for next year.

FOOTBALL: Next year’s Wide Bay Premier League is starting to take shape with the announcement of Bargara and Digger’s coaches as both look to re-enter the competition.

Bargara will be coached by Kyle Townsend (right) with Todd Bray coaching Diggers.

But what about the other four established Bundaberg clubs? What are they doing?

Well the NewsMail asked each club who their coach is for next year and we got the answers.

Across The Waves

The grand finalists from last season will have John Brillante coach the club for a second season next year.

He told the NewsMail that the goal was to go one better than last year and he enjoyed coaching the senior team far better than he thought it would turn out to be.

Brillante said that the side would hopefully stay the same with a couple of new recruits coming in to join them.

Bingera

The defending premiers will keep Andrew Donnison after he guided them to the minor premiership and the title in the Wide Bay Premier League.

The side also won the Triple M Division 1 Cup.

Bingera and Donnison is currently on holidays with the team to start training next year.

Brothers Aston Villa

The side missed the finals for the first time since the Wide Bay Premier League started in 2016 but have retained premiership winning coach Glen Sparozvich for another year.

Next year will be Sparozvich’s fifth year at the club.

United Park Eagles

The finalists from last season have kept Scott Bretag at the club and he will coach again next season.

It is unclear if he will just coach or coach and play after having injury issues during the season.

One thing is clear though, the side will be aiming to go higher than 2019 and bring the elusive title to the club in 2020.

At this stage the clubs need to be ratified by Football Queensland Wide Bay to play in the Wide Bay Premier League.

But all are expected to be entered.

FQWB will hold its annual general meeting to finalise the competition soon.