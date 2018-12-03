CLUBS KEEP IT THE SAME: Format is unchanged

LEAGUE ACTION: The Waves' Jake Zaina has a strong run before being ankle-tapped by the Wallaroos at Salter Oval.

LEAGUE ACTION: The Waves' Jake Zaina has a strong run before being ankle-tapped by the Wallaroos at Salter Oval. Mike Knott BUN270518LEAGUE4

LEAGUE: Next season's Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade fixture will remain the same.

The NewsMail can reveal all A-grade clubs will play 16 regular season games in 2019.

The BRL board met yesterday in Childers.

The recommendation, one of many voted on, was to remove two matches and make it a 14-game regular season, each team playing each other twice.

The Waves, this year's premiers, proposed the idea.

But it was voted down by every club except Hervey Bay who couldn't vote because they weren't yet affiliated to the competition.

BRL chairman Mike Ireland argued that moving to a 14-game season would force the association to cut down on prize money and non-Bundaberg teams would only get to hold three home games during the season instead of the four they currently have with 16 games.

The Waves' Ash Simpson, on behalf of the club, argued that revenue lost from the two games lost could be recouped through increased sponsorship.

The clubs in the end went in favour of the 16 games with Maryborough Brothers, the Wallaroos and Isis wanting the fourth home game and Eastern Suburbs and Western Suburbs wanting the prize money to remain the same.

Past Brothers, despite not favouring any side in the discussion, voted for the 16-game competition.

"We don't need to shorten the season,” Ireland said after the meeting.

"I think we just need to be careful how we manage players and volunteers.”

The competition aims to alleviate that by starting the season later and ending around the same time as this year.

The season is expected to start on March30 with the first round.

Simpson said he respected the decision, despite not getting what his club wanted.

"I'm disappointed but I accept it,” he said.

"It was our club and players that asked for me to do this.

"It didn't work out, there's no hard feelings, we'll just play the 16 games.”

The BRL board also voted that all games be held on Saturday with no Sunday fixtures.

This could extend to juniors as well, which was another recommendation discussed to combine both associations on one day.

The board discussed it but didn't come to an agreement, instead wanting more time to see if it worked.

The clubs, while in support of the idea, wanted a proposed time frame of the matches for both seniors and juniors to be held in a weekend to see if it could be done.

The proposal is expected to be voted on and potentially put in at the next meeting on January13 in Childers.

"Combining with the juniors is a big plus, providing we can fit all the matches in,” Ireland said.

"With four fields at Salter Oval we have a good opportunity to do that. The juniors like seeing the seniors play and it does cut down a lot of cost.”

There were more recommendations voted in at the two-hour meeting.

Pick up tomorrow's NewsMail for more of them that were voted in or out.