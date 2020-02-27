Clubs form alliance for new hockey season

Dean Wightman chases down the ball for the Rovers in 2018. The club is back in the top grade with Raiders in a combined team.

HOCKEY: It’s the alliance the Raiders and Rovers both needed to save their proud histories in hockey from disappearing forever.

The clubs have formed a partnership until 2022 to play senior and junior hockey in Bundy together for the next three years.

The club’s had previously played together in juniors but not in seniors, keeping the Rovers and Raiders names separate in Division 1 and 2.

But that will change with Raiders/Rovers to play in Division 1 and Division 2 in men and women.

“We both sat down to meet and opened it up to members, players and others to express concerns and questions about it,” Raiders/Rovers player and spokeswoman Kerri-Anne Lund said.

“We wanted a happy medium, we didn’t want to lose players.

“But it’s been quite good, we’ve already merged juniors so it is not as if we threw two teams together.

“We’ve already got lots of friends and interaction through it.”

Lund said the partnership would be reassessed at the end of the deal and either the teams would remain as one or go back to Rovers and Raiders.

The Division 1 teams, in men and women, will be a combined Raiders and Rovers outfit.

Division 2 women will have two teams, one called Raiders/Rovers Gold to represent Rovers and Raiders/Rovers Green to represent Raiders players.

The numbers allow the teams to do that.

Lund said she hoped in Division 1, both clubs jerseys could be represented.

“That’s what we want, so we can provide sponsorship exposure for both clubs,” she said.

“It all comes down to uniform availability.”

The deal is approved by the Bundaberg Hockey Association.

Lund, who is also an administration officer at the BHA, said it allowed more teams to play.

The move also coincides with the BHA decision to ban players from signing for two clubs.

Those playing in Division 2, with no Division 1 team, could move to play at the top division.

The ruling forces players to sign for just one club, which helps Raiders and Rovers keep their players.

“It’s beneficial for our club,” Lund said.

“It keeps stability in seniors and keeps players at one club.”

The new season for the new alliance starts on March 14 and 15.