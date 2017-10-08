Clubs come together to remember Tremaine Tairawhiti

TOGETHER AS ONE: Turtles and Pythons players come together for a minute's silence for fallen Turtle Tremaine Tairawhiti.

TEARS flowed and memories of Tremaine Tairawhiti awere were shared as the Spring Cup started on Friday night between the Turtles Brothers and the Bundaberg Pythons.

But when it counted, the Pythons showed they would be one of the sides to beat this year.

The side defeated the Turtles Brothers 22-5 in the grand final replay to start the season.

Before the game, both teams stood together for one minute of silence in honour of Tairawhiti.

Turtles coach Luke McCloskey said Tairawhiti would remain with the side throughout the season and everyday, but it was good to be back playing again.

"We pay our respects to Tremaine every single day,” McCloskey said.

"We do things in our own different ways to remember him.

"Getting on the football park (to play) is a bonus.”

Tairawhiti died a little more than a day after helping the Turtles win the premiership last year.

HE HAD STYLE: Tremaine Tairawhiti was farewelled by hundreds on Monday, February 27, 2017. Contributed

In Friday's physical, but respectful, contest the Pythons scored two late tries to set up the win.

"A couple of little lucky things worked off for us,” Pythons coach Andrew Filo said.

"It's early stage, lots of players coming and going.”

The Pythons scored first through Tyrrell Howard before the Turtles responded with a try of their own.

The Turtles were then held scoreless for the final 60 minutes of the game.

"There's plenty of improvement for sure,” Filo said.

"It's one of those things where it is early days.”

That's the same feeling in the Turtles camp.

"We're not concerned one bit about the loss,” McCloskey said.

"There were some good strengths, including our scrums, and lineouts, which we dominated.

"Our set pieces were quite strong.”

McCloskey said the side would get much stronger once more backs came into the team in the next few weeks.

Meanwhile, if one game is anything to by for the Bundaberg West Barbarians, this season could be a good one.

The side started its Spring Cup campaign with a 48-12 win against Isis on Friday night.

New Barbarians recruit and hooker Fred Rowlands scored five tries as the side recorded a comfortable win.

"He was pretty special tonight,” Barbarians coach Rob Whyte said.

"There was a fair amount of individual brilliance from him as he found gaps through their forwards to score.”

The Barbarians set up the win with a blistering first half.

Rowlands opened the scoring with two tries before the Barbarians scored a third to lead 27-5 at half time.

The Baa-Baas then continued the onslaught in the second half.

"We played well to our structure,” Whyte said.

"Both attack and defence played well and our forwards dominated the game and won all the battles.”

The Barbarians will now play the Turtles this week and will get a good test of just how far they've come this season against the reigning champions.

Isis team manager Darren Golchert said he was proud of his team's effort with plenty of players missing.

The Turtles will now face the Barbarians this Friday at The Waves Sports Ground at 6.30pm.

Isis will face then The Waves at 8pm.

The Pythons have the bye.

ROUND 1

Bundaberg Pythons 22 Turtles Brothers 5

Bundaberg West Barbarians 48 Isis Crushers 12

Bye: The Waves

ROUND 2

Turtles Brothers v Bundaberg West Barbarians

The Waves v Isis Crushers

Bye: Pythons