Club’s barriers is over

Dale Rethamel with the new Simtrack starting gates for the Thabeban Park track.

RACING: The Bundaberg Race Club says the club is in the best position it has been in years, thanks to new barriers installed at the track.

The club will have new barriers for its final race meet of the year, the XXXX Gold Christmas Races, next week after they were installed earlier this month.

It followed the club receiving a 85,000 grant from the state government earlier this year.

“It arrived a couple of weeks ago in different pieces and a couple of guys assembled it together,” BRC president Dale Rethamel said.

“It’s ready to go.”

Rethamel was honest in his assessment as well of the barriers saving the club.

“We can continue to race now, we are 100 per cent compliant to race,” he said.

“We failed our last compliance with the old barriers so they needed to be replaced.”

The new barriers now put the club in a better positions as well.

It can allow more horses to race with the barrier now holding 12.

But it is all dependent on getting enough jockeys to the region with shortages recently preventing some horses to race.

“Provided we can get jockeys, we’re more than capable of having larger races,” Rethamel said.

“The barriers are also very durable and designed to last.”

Rethamel said it could last for a long time, enough to complete years of racing.

“We’re looking to get a cover for them, which will mean the barriers will never wear out,” he said.

“The only concern for us will be hydraulics and the working parts of the machine.”

The club is also expecting a big turnout with private bookings sold out and all terraces and gazebos doing the same.

Spectators can still get to the race meet through a general admission purchase on the day.

“It’s very similar in numbers to our Melbourne Cup day,” Rethamel said.

“It’s great people are embracing us during Christmas, by coming out with good weather and good friends.”

Rethamel said the support from the government was fantastic as well and was a lifesaver for the club.

The race meet will be held next week on December 7.