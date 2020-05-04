Menu
South Sydney Rabbitos player Ethan Lowe leaving Redfern oval on the 4th May 2020. Photographer: Adam Yip
Rugby League

Clubs back to training but Latrell nowhere to be seen

by Fatima Kdouh, Lauren Wood, Jocelyn Airth
4th May 2020 2:20 PM
South Sydney superstar Latrell Mitchell wasn't anywhere to be seen at Redfern Oval on Monday morning as players returned to training for the first time in six weeks.

While his teammates were spotted leaving a three-hour biosecurity briefing, Mitchell managed to dodge the media pack waiting to get a glimpse of the fullback.

Mitchell and Melbourne star Josh Addo-Carr were fine after breaching social distancing laws during a camping trip on a working cattle farm owned by the Rabbitohs fullback on the midnorth coast of NSW over a week ago.

The NRL also sanctioned the pair, slapping them with a $50,000 fine - $30,000 of which was suspended - and a suspended one-game band.

Cody Walker has returned to Souths training. Photographer: Adam Yip
Now part of the coaching panel, Sam Burgess was also on hand at training. Photographer: Adam Yip
Coach Wayne Bennett summoned players and coaching staff for a 7am start on Monday morning to get up to speed with the NRL's COVID-19 safety protocols.

Five-eighth Cody Walker, who was all smiles when he emerged from the meeting, was sporting a new haircut. The playmaker has bleached his hair blonde during the suspension, a common trend among players who have been forced to train in isolation since March 23.

 

Wests Tigers are also back on the ground, returning to training at Concord. . Picture: David Swift
Ethan Lowe's flowing locks are now complemented with a beard he has been growing over the last six weeks.

The Rabbitohs forward joked that it was "the first time in his life" he has been able to grow facial hair so thick.

He also said some of his teammates would be disappointed they would no longer be able to enjoy a round of golf or go surfing under the new strict coronavirus protocols.

A hirsuite Ethan Lowe reveals a new look.
Tevita Tatalo arrives at Redfern Oval for the briefing.
latrell mitchell nrl rabbitohs south sydney sydney roosters

